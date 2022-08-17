Adcon Capital S Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 114.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 114.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 3164.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Adcon Capital S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.