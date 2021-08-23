Adcon Capital S Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 91.41% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Adcon Capital S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.