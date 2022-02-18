Adcon Capital S Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 474.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 474.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 2086.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 2700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Adcon Capital S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.