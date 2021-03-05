Adcon Capital S Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Adcon Capital S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.