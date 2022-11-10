ADC India Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in September 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 59.52% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 up 56.97% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in September 2021.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 419.10 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.