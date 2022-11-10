English
    ADC India Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in September 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 59.52% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 up 56.97% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

    ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in September 2021.

    ADC India Comm shares closed at 419.10 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.

    ADC India Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.5132.9633.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.5132.9633.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.151.071.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.0326.1125.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.990.601.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.090.991.04
    Depreciation0.050.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.661.251.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.502.882.26
    Other Income0.390.260.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.893.142.43
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.893.132.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.893.132.43
    Tax1.030.800.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.862.341.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.862.341.79
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.225.083.90
    Diluted EPS6.225.083.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.225.083.90
    Diluted EPS6.225.083.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

