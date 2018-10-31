ADC India Comm Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore, up 36.46% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore in September 2018 up 36.46% from Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2018 up 101.97% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2018 up 51.35% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2017.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2017.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 225.40 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.01% over the last 12 months.