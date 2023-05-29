ADC India Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in March 2023 up 1.44% from Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 128.81% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 123.68% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.
ADC India Comm shares closed at 806.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 199.80% over the last 12 months.
|ADC India Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.52
|38.26
|34.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.52
|38.26
|34.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|1.07
|1.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.48
|25.54
|24.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.74
|4.29
|1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.02
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.42
|1.47
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|4.84
|3.65
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.26
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|5.09
|3.91
|Interest
|0.08
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|5.09
|3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|5.09
|3.89
|Tax
|-0.23
|1.27
|0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|3.82
|2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|3.82
|2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|8.30
|6.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|8.30
|6.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|8.30
|6.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|8.30
|6.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited