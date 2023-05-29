English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ADC India Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in March 2023 up 1.44% from Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 128.81% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 123.68% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

    ADC India Comm shares closed at 806.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 199.80% over the last 12 months.

    ADC India Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5238.2634.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5238.2634.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.301.071.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.4825.5424.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.744.291.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.021.09
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.421.471.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.184.843.65
    Other Income0.190.260.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.995.093.91
    Interest0.080.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.075.093.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.075.093.89
    Tax-0.231.270.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.843.822.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.843.822.91
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.828.306.32
    Diluted EPS-1.828.306.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.828.306.32
    Diluted EPS-1.828.306.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #ADC India Comm #ADC India Communications #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am