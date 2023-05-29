ADC India Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in March 2023 up 1.44% from Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 128.81% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 123.68% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 806.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 199.80% over the last 12 months.