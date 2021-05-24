ADC India Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore, up 40.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore in March 2021 up 40.91% from Rs. 14.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021 up 111.06% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2021 up 104.48% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2020.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 206.90 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)