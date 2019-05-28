ADC India Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 23.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in March 2019 up 23.08% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019 down 8.06% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019 up 13.3% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2018.

ADC India Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.72 in March 2018.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 233.85 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.