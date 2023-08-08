ADC India Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore, up 34.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore in June 2023 up 34.24% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 103.73% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 101.88% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 800.20 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.97% returns over the last 6 months and 135.18% over the last 12 months.