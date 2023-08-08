English
    ADC India Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore, up 34.24% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore in June 2023 up 34.24% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 103.73% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 101.88% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    ADC India Comm shares closed at 800.20 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.97% returns over the last 6 months and 135.18% over the last 12 months.

    ADC India Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2434.5232.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2434.5232.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.841.301.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.9628.4826.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.56-4.740.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.190.99
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.189.421.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-1.182.88
    Other Income0.320.190.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.993.14
    Interest0.000.080.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-1.073.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-1.073.13
    Tax-0.03-0.230.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.842.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.842.34
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-1.825.08
    Diluted EPS-0.19-1.825.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-1.825.08
    Diluted EPS-0.19-1.825.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

