ADC India Comm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore in June 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2021.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 328.15 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and 31.13% over the last 12 months.