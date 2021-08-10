ADC India Comm Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.09 crore, up 204.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.09 crore in June 2021 up 204.52% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021 up 1001.39% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021 up 426.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 250.25 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.