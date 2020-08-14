ADC India Comm Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore, down 49.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore in June 2020 down 49.72% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020 down 53.57% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019.

ADC India Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2019.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 225.00 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 40.27% returns over the last 6 months and 44.69% over the last 12 months.