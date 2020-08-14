172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|adc-india-comm-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-8-90-crore-down-49-72-y-o-y-5704221.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:53 PM IST

ADC India Comm Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore, down 49.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore in June 2020 down 49.72% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020 down 53.57% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019.

ADC India Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2019.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 225.00 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 40.27% returns over the last 6 months and 44.69% over the last 12 months.

ADC India Communications
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8.9014.9817.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.9014.9817.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.301.241.71
Purchase of Traded Goods8.7911.5112.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.64-0.720.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.020.960.91
Depreciation0.230.240.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.161.071.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.670.44
Other Income0.260.430.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.291.100.88
Interest0.000.030.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.291.080.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.291.080.87
Tax0.110.240.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.840.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.840.68
Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.391.821.48
Diluted EPS0.391.821.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.391.821.48
Diluted EPS0.391.821.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm

#ADC India Comm #ADC India Communications #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment

