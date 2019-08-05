ADC India Comm Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 3.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in June 2019 down 3.21% from Rs. 18.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2019 down 54.19% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 47.66% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2018.

ADC India Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2018.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 185.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and -5.10% over the last 12 months.