ADC India Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.26 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.26 crore in December 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 24.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 111.14% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 108.1% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.