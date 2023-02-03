English
    ADC India Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.26 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADC India Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.26 crore in December 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 24.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 111.14% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 108.1% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.

    ADC India Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2636.5124.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2636.5124.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.071.150.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.5436.0321.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.29-6.99-1.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.021.090.91
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.471.661.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.843.501.92
    Other Income0.260.390.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.093.892.40
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.093.892.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.093.892.40
    Tax1.271.030.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.822.861.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.822.861.81
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.306.223.93
    Diluted EPS8.306.223.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.306.223.93
    Diluted EPS8.306.223.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited