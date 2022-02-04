ADC India Comm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2021 up 24.34% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 up 43.71% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021 up 34.97% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2020.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 378.00 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.57% returns over the last 6 months and 94.24% over the last 12 months.