ADC India Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore, down 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore in December 2020 down 14.93% from Rs. 23.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 down 11.59% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2019.

ADC India Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2019.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 185.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.