ADC India Comm Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore, down 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore in December 2019 down 4.65% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019 down 41.36% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2019 down 32.35% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2018.

ADC India Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2018.

ADC India Comm shares closed at 184.05 on January 28, 2020 (BSE)