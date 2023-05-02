 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 down 11.09% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 109.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

Adarsh Plantation Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.16 3.15 4.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.16 3.15 4.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.34 2.62 3.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 -0.23 -0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.24 0.17
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.73 0.61 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.11 -0.62
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.11 -0.62
Interest 0.03 0.07 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.17 -0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited