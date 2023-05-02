Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 down 11.09% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 109.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.