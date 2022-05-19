 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 320.13% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 274.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 17.30 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.94% returns over the last 6 months and 213.97% over the last 12 months.

Adarsh Plantation Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.68 4.69 4.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.68 4.69 4.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.82 3.51 3.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 0.08 -0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.20 0.18
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.48 0.57 0.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 0.32 0.34
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 0.32 0.34
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.65 0.26 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.65 0.26 0.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.65 0.26 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.65 0.26 0.29
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 0.27 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.65 0.27 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 0.27 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.65 0.27 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adarsh Plant #Adarsh Plantation Projects #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.