Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 320.13% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 274.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 17.30 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.94% returns over the last 6 months and 213.97% over the last 12 months.