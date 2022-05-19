Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 320.13% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 274.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Adarsh Plant shares closed at 17.30 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.94% returns over the last 6 months and 213.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adarsh Plantation Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.68
|4.69
|4.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.68
|4.69
|4.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.82
|3.51
|3.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|0.08
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.20
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|0.57
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.32
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.32
|0.34
|Interest
|0.02
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.26
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.26
|0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|0.26
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|0.26
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|9.91
|9.91
|9.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.27
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.27
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.27
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.27
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited