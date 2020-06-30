Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in March 2020 down 16.18% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 794.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Adarsh Plant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 2.80 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)