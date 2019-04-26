Adarsh Plant Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in March 2019 up 31.29% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 108.06% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Adarsh Plant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2018.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 3.25 on April 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -54.99% returns over the last 6 months and -63.24% over the last 12 months.