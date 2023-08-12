Adarsh Plant Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in June 2023 down 20.02% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 70.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Adarsh Plant EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 20.56 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 14.22% over the last 12 months.