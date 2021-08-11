Adarsh Plant Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 79.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2021 up 79.02% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 830.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 355.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Adarsh Plant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 6.03 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.90% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.