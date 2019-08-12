Adarsh Plant Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 74.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2019 up 74.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 up 14.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 3.14 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)