    Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 32.86% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 165.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Adarsh Plant shares closed at 15.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -23.60% over the last 12 months.

    Adarsh Plantation Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.155.114.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.155.114.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.624.023.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23--0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.280.20
    Depreciation0.020.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.760.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.120.32
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.120.32
    Interest0.070.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.060.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.060.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.060.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.060.26
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.060.27
    Diluted EPS-0.170.060.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.060.27
    Diluted EPS-0.170.060.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am