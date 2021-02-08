Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in December 2020 up 31.44% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 193.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Adarsh Plant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 3.70 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)