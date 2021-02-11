Adarsh Mercant Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 105.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 105.7% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 820.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 271.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Adarsh Mercant shares closed at 6.01 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)