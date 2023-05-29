Adarsh Mercant Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 1447.65% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 -- 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.26 -- 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.02 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02 Depreciation 0.05 -- 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.01 -0.05 Other Income 0.14 0.05 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.04 -0.01 Interest 0.06 0.06 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.07 Tax 0.12 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.02 -0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.02 -0.07 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 0.05 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.26 0.03 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 3.68 3.68 3.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.72 0.08 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.72 0.08 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.72 0.08 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.72 0.08 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited