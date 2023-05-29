Adarsh Mercant Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 1447.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adarsh Mercantile are:Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 1447.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 292% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
|Adarsh Mercant shares closed at 6.01 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)
|Adarsh Mercantile
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|--
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|--
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.05
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|0.05
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.68
|3.68
|3.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.08
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.08
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.08
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.08
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited