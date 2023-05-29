English
    Adarsh Mercant Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 1447.65% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adarsh Mercantile are:Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 1447.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 292% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.Adarsh Mercant shares closed at 6.01 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)
    Adarsh Mercantile
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.26--0.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.26--0.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.25----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.05--0.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.01-0.05
    Other Income0.140.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.04-0.01
    Interest0.060.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.02-0.07
    Tax0.120.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.02-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.02-0.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.120.050.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.260.03-0.07
    Equity Share Capital3.683.683.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.08-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.720.08-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.08-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.720.08-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

