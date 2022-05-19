Adarsh Mercant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 96.26% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 66.13% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Adarsh Mercant shares closed at 6.01 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)