Adarsh Mercant Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 70.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2021 up 70.63% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 91.88% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Adarsh Mercant shares closed at 6.01 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)