Adani Wilmar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 13,409.92 14,024.23 13,763.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13,409.92 14,024.23 13,763.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11,491.95 11,156.38 11,993.59 Purchase of Traded Goods 493.19 557.00 606.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 131.32 920.17 -180.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.98 96.96 73.61 Depreciation 80.64 77.13 73.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 965.59 897.43 763.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.25 319.16 433.90 Other Income 58.46 51.07 26.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.71 370.23 460.13 Interest 150.73 143.67 137.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.98 226.56 322.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 84.98 226.56 322.34 Tax 22.83 56.25 81.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.15 170.31 240.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.15 170.31 240.66 Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 114.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 1.31 2.11 Diluted EPS 0.48 1.31 2.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 1.31 2.11 Diluted EPS 0.48 1.31 2.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --