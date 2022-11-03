English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman At The Launch of Coal Blocks Auction
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Wilmar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore in September 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 13,012.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2022 down 64.78% from Rs. 176.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.35 crore in September 2022 down 29.64% from Rs. 449.63 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

    Adani Wilmar shares closed at 698.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    Adani Wilmar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,409.9214,024.2313,763.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,409.9214,024.2313,763.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,491.9511,156.3811,993.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods493.19557.00606.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks131.32920.17-180.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.9896.9673.61
    Depreciation80.6477.1373.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses965.59897.43763.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.25319.16433.90
    Other Income58.4651.0726.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.71370.23460.13
    Interest150.73143.67137.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.98226.56322.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.98226.56322.34
    Tax22.8356.2581.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.15170.31240.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.15170.31240.66
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97114.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.312.11
    Diluted EPS0.481.312.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.312.11
    Diluted EPS0.481.312.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Wilmar #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm