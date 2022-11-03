Adani Wilmar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:
Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore in September 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 13,012.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2022 down 64.78% from Rs. 176.45 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.35 crore in September 2022 down 29.64% from Rs. 449.63 crore in September 2021.
Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.
|Adani Wilmar shares closed at 698.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months
|Adani Wilmar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,409.92
|14,024.23
|13,763.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,409.92
|14,024.23
|13,763.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,491.95
|11,156.38
|11,993.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|493.19
|557.00
|606.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|131.32
|920.17
|-180.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.98
|96.96
|73.61
|Depreciation
|80.64
|77.13
|73.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|965.59
|897.43
|763.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|177.25
|319.16
|433.90
|Other Income
|58.46
|51.07
|26.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|235.71
|370.23
|460.13
|Interest
|150.73
|143.67
|137.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|84.98
|226.56
|322.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|84.98
|226.56
|322.34
|Tax
|22.83
|56.25
|81.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|62.15
|170.31
|240.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|62.15
|170.31
|240.66
|Equity Share Capital
|129.97
|129.97
|114.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|1.31
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|1.31
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|1.31
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|1.31
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited