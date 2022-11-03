Adani Wilmar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,409.92 crore in September 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 13,012.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2022 down 64.78% from Rs. 176.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.35 crore in September 2022 down 29.64% from Rs. 449.63 crore in September 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.