Adani Wilmar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,121.89 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:Net Sales at Rs 13,121.89 crore in March 2023 down 8.07% from Rs. 14,273.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.70 crore in March 2023 down 56.21% from Rs. 223.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.61 crore in March 2023 down 13.6% from Rs. 475.25 crore in March 2022.
Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.
|Adani Wilmar shares closed at 397.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Wilmar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,121.89
|14,713.94
|14,273.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,121.89
|14,713.94
|14,273.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,194.89
|11,723.82
|13,088.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|834.34
|851.88
|664.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-262.63
|455.25
|-913.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.96
|82.58
|123.61
|Depreciation
|80.96
|80.57
|75.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|921.93
|977.81
|895.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|258.44
|542.03
|339.11
|Other Income
|71.21
|75.96
|60.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|329.65
|617.99
|399.98
|Interest
|197.28
|237.25
|100.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|132.37
|380.74
|299.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|132.37
|380.74
|299.06
|Tax
|34.67
|103.67
|75.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|97.70
|277.07
|223.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|97.70
|277.07
|223.09
|Equity Share Capital
|129.97
|129.97
|129.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|2.13
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|2.13
|1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|2.13
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|2.13
|1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited