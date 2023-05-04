Adani Wilmar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,121.89 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 13,121.89 14,713.94 14,273.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13,121.89 14,713.94 14,273.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11,194.89 11,723.82 13,088.88 Purchase of Traded Goods 834.34 851.88 664.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -262.63 455.25 -913.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.96 82.58 123.61 Depreciation 80.96 80.57 75.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 921.93 977.81 895.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.44 542.03 339.11 Other Income 71.21 75.96 60.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 329.65 617.99 399.98 Interest 197.28 237.25 100.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.37 380.74 299.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 132.37 380.74 299.06 Tax 34.67 103.67 75.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.70 277.07 223.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.70 277.07 223.09 Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 129.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.75 2.13 1.91 Diluted EPS 0.75 2.13 1.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.75 2.13 1.91 Diluted EPS 0.75 2.13 1.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited