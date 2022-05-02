 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Wilmar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,273.26 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,273.26 crore in March 2022 up 33.74% from Rs. 10,672.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.09 crore in March 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 295.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.25 crore in March 2022 up 25.55% from Rs. 378.52 crore in March 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 780.40 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

Adani Wilmar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,273.26 13,763.47
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,273.26 13,763.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13,088.88 11,993.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 664.59 606.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -913.70 -180.09
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 123.61 73.61
Depreciation 75.27 73.14
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 895.50 763.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.11 433.90
Other Income 60.87 26.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.98 460.13
Interest 100.92 137.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 299.06 322.34
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 299.06 322.34
Tax 75.97 81.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.09 240.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.09 240.66
Equity Share Capital 129.97 114.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 2.11
Diluted EPS 1.91 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 2.11
Diluted EPS 1.91 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:11 pm
