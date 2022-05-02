Adani Wilmar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,273.26 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,273.26 crore in March 2022 up 33.74% from Rs. 10,672.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.09 crore in March 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 295.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.25 crore in March 2022 up 25.55% from Rs. 378.52 crore in March 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 780.40 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)