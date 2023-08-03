English
    Adani Wilmar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,378.83 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:Net Sales at Rs 12,378.83 crore in June 2023 down 11.73% from Rs. 14,024.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2023 down 122.57% from Rs. 170.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.57 crore in June 2023 down 58.3% from Rs. 447.36 crore in June 2022.Adani Wilmar shares closed at 400.40 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -43.60% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Wilmar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,378.8313,121.8914,024.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,378.8313,121.8914,024.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,463.2711,194.8911,156.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods443.43834.34557.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks358.68-262.63920.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.5293.9696.96
    Depreciation82.8780.9677.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses900.02921.93897.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.04258.44319.16
    Other Income64.6671.2151.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.70329.65370.23
    Interest152.91197.28143.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.21132.37226.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.21132.37226.56
    Tax-10.7734.6756.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.4497.70170.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.4497.70170.31
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97129.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.751.31
    Diluted EPS-0.300.751.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.751.31
    Diluted EPS-0.300.751.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

