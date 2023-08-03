Adani Wilmar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,378.83 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12,378.83 13,121.89 14,024.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12,378.83 13,121.89 14,024.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10,463.27 11,194.89 11,156.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 443.43 834.34 557.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 358.68 -262.63 920.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 91.52 93.96 96.96 Depreciation 82.87 80.96 77.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 900.02 921.93 897.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.04 258.44 319.16 Other Income 64.66 71.21 51.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.70 329.65 370.23 Interest 152.91 197.28 143.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.21 132.37 226.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -49.21 132.37 226.56 Tax -10.77 34.67 56.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.44 97.70 170.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.44 97.70 170.31 Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 129.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 0.75 1.31 Diluted EPS -0.30 0.75 1.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 0.75 1.31 Diluted EPS -0.30 0.75 1.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited