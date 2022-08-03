 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Wilmar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,024.23 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,024.23 crore in June 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 11,311.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.31 crore in June 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 167.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 447.36 crore in June 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 436.18 crore in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 709.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)

Adani Wilmar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,024.23 14,273.26 13,012.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,024.23 14,273.26 13,012.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,156.38 13,088.88 11,623.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 557.00 664.59 690.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 920.17 -913.70 -654.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.96 123.61 95.61
Depreciation 77.13 75.27 68.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 897.43 895.50 831.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 319.16 339.11 356.67
Other Income 51.07 60.87 24.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 370.23 399.98 381.09
Interest 143.67 100.92 144.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 226.56 299.06 236.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 226.56 299.06 236.89
Tax 56.25 75.97 60.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.31 223.09 176.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.31 223.09 176.45
Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 114.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 1.91 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.91 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 1.91 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.91 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
