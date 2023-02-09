 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Wilmar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 13,763.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.07 crore in December 2022 up 15.13% from Rs. 240.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.56 crore in December 2022 up 31% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

Adani Wilmar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,713.94 13,409.92 14,273.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,713.94 13,409.92 14,273.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,723.82 11,491.95 13,088.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 851.88 493.19 664.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 455.25 131.32 -913.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.58 69.98 123.61
Depreciation 80.57 80.64 75.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 977.81 965.59 895.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 542.03 177.25 339.11
Other Income 75.96 58.46 60.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 617.99 235.71 399.98
Interest 237.25 150.73 100.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 380.74 84.98 299.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 380.74 84.98 299.06
Tax 103.67 22.83 75.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 277.07 62.15 223.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 277.07 62.15 223.09
Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 129.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 0.48 1.91
Diluted EPS 2.13 0.48 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 0.48 1.91
Diluted EPS 2.13 0.48 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited