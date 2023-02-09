Adani Wilmar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 13,763.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.07 crore in December 2022 up 15.13% from Rs. 240.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.56 crore in December 2022 up 31% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.