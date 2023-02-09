Adani Wilmar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 13,763.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.07 crore in December 2022 up 15.13% from Rs. 240.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.56 crore in December 2022 up 31% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 418.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.08% returns over the last 6 months and 56.12% over the last 12 months.