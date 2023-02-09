English
    Adani Wilmar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,713.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 13,763.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.07 crore in December 2022 up 15.13% from Rs. 240.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.56 crore in December 2022 up 31% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Wilmar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,713.9413,409.9214,273.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14,713.9413,409.9214,273.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,723.8211,491.9513,088.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods851.88493.19664.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks455.25131.32-913.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.5869.98123.61
    Depreciation80.5780.6475.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses977.81965.59895.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax542.03177.25339.11
    Other Income75.9658.4660.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax617.99235.71399.98
    Interest237.25150.73100.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax380.7484.98299.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax380.7484.98299.06
    Tax103.6722.8375.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities277.0762.15223.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period277.0762.15223.09
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97129.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.481.91
    Diluted EPS2.130.481.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.481.91
    Diluted EPS2.130.481.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
