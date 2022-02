live bse live

Newly-listed Adani Wilmar on February 14 reported a 66 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 211.4 crore for the quarter ended December, the company's exchange filing showed.

The company's consolidated revenues grew 40.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,378.7 crore for the reported quarter.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)