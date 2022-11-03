 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Wilmar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore in September 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 13,562.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.76 crore in September 2022 down 73.26% from Rs. 182.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.04 crore in September 2022 down 31.16% from Rs. 454.71 crore in September 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 698.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months

Adani Wilmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,150.03 14,731.62 13,562.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,150.03 14,731.62 13,562.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,222.19 11,780.50 12,041.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 493.19 557.00 773.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 86.87 899.21 -653.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.08 113.37 105.66
Depreciation 90.10 85.58 76.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,012.83 938.45 864.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.77 357.51 353.05
Other Income 59.17 52.30 25.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.94 409.81 378.22
Interest 163.36 149.55 148.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.58 260.26 229.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.58 260.26 229.48
Tax 27.71 62.43 61.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.87 197.83 168.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.87 197.83 168.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.89 -4.24 14.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.76 193.59 182.34
Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 114.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 1.49 1.60
Diluted EPS 0.38 1.49 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 1.49 1.47
Diluted EPS 0.38 1.49 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
