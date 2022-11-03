Adani Wilmar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore in September 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 13,562.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.76 crore in September 2022 down 73.26% from Rs. 182.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.04 crore in September 2022 down 31.16% from Rs. 454.71 crore in September 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 698.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months