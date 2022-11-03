English
    Adani Wilmar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,150.03 crore in September 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 13,562.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.76 crore in September 2022 down 73.26% from Rs. 182.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.04 crore in September 2022 down 31.16% from Rs. 454.71 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

    Adani Wilmar shares closed at 698.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months

    Adani Wilmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,150.0314,731.6213,562.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14,150.0314,731.6213,562.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,222.1911,780.5012,041.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods493.19557.00773.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks86.87899.21-653.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.08113.37105.66
    Depreciation90.1085.5876.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,012.83938.45864.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.77357.51353.05
    Other Income59.1752.3025.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.94409.81378.22
    Interest163.36149.55148.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.58260.26229.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.58260.26229.48
    Tax27.7162.4361.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.87197.83168.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.87197.83168.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.89-4.2414.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.76193.59182.34
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97114.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.491.60
    Diluted EPS0.381.491.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.491.47
    Diluted EPS0.381.491.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm