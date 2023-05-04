Adani Wilmar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,872.64 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,872.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.27% from Rs. 14,960.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2023 down 60.05% from Rs. 234.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.15 crore in March 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 488.29 crore in March 2022.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 397.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.