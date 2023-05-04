English
    Adani Wilmar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,872.64 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,872.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.27% from Rs. 14,960.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2023 down 60.05% from Rs. 234.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.15 crore in March 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 488.29 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

    Adani Wilmar shares closed at 397.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Wilmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,872.6415,438.0514,960.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,872.6415,438.0514,960.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,863.8012,346.5813,666.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods834.34851.88664.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-264.97517.56-870.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.2392.14137.98
    Depreciation91.8290.9683.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses973.471,024.67935.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.95514.26342.24
    Other Income72.3877.5062.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax339.33591.76404.81
    Interest210.09251.92106.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.24339.84298.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax129.24339.84298.28
    Tax36.83108.3879.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.41231.46219.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.41231.46219.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.2014.7015.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.61246.16234.29
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97129.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.892.01
    Diluted EPS0.721.892.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.892.01
    Diluted EPS0.721.892.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am