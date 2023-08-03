Adani Wilmar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,928.08 crore, down 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,928.08 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 14,731.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.92 crore in June 2023 down 140.77% from Rs. 193.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.50 crore in June 2023 down 60.33% from Rs. 495.39 crore in June 2022.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 400.50 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.