    Adani Wilmar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,928.08 crore, down 12.24% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,928.08 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 14,731.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.92 crore in June 2023 down 140.77% from Rs. 193.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.50 crore in June 2023 down 60.33% from Rs. 495.39 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Wilmar shares closed at 400.50 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Wilmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,928.0813,872.6414,731.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,928.0813,872.6414,731.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,964.3811,863.8011,780.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods443.43834.34557.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks342.35-264.97899.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.26107.23113.37
    Depreciation93.5191.8285.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses943.26973.47938.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.89266.95357.51
    Other Income66.1072.3852.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.99339.33409.81
    Interest170.67210.09149.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.68129.24260.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-67.68129.24260.26
    Tax-7.9736.8362.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-59.7192.41197.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-59.7192.41197.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-19.211.20-4.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-78.9293.61193.59
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97129.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.610.721.49
    Diluted EPS-0.610.721.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.610.721.49
    Diluted EPS-0.610.721.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

