Adani Wilmar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,731.62 crore, up 30.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,731.62 crore in June 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 11,311.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.59 crore in June 2022 up 10.18% from Rs. 175.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 495.39 crore in June 2022 up 13.94% from Rs. 434.80 crore in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 709.95 on August 02, 2022 (BSE)

Adani Wilmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,731.62 14,960.37 11,311.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,731.62 14,960.37 11,311.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,780.50 13,666.20 9,923.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 557.00 664.91 289.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 899.21 -870.31 -21.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.37 137.98 64.98
Depreciation 85.58 83.48 67.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 938.45 935.87 678.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 357.51 342.24 309.57
Other Income 52.30 62.57 57.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.81 404.81 367.01
Interest 149.55 106.53 142.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 260.26 298.28 224.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 260.26 298.28 224.71
Tax 62.43 79.05 58.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 197.83 219.23 166.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 197.83 219.23 166.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.24 15.06 9.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 193.59 234.29 175.70
Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 114.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 2.01 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.49 2.01 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 2.01 1.46
Diluted EPS 1.49 2.01 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
