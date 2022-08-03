Adani Wilmar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,731.62 crore, up 30.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,731.62 crore in June 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 11,311.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.59 crore in June 2022 up 10.18% from Rs. 175.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 495.39 crore in June 2022 up 13.94% from Rs. 434.80 crore in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at 709.95 on August 02, 2022 (BSE)