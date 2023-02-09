Adani Wilmar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore in December 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 14,378.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.16 crore in December 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 211.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.72 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 530.81 crore in December 2021.