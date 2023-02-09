 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Wilmar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore in December 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 14,378.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.16 crore in December 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 211.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.72 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 530.81 crore in December 2021.

Adani Wilmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,438.05 14,150.03 14,378.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,438.05 14,150.03 14,378.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,346.58 12,222.19 12,582.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 851.88 493.19 606.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 517.56 86.87 -212.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.14 81.08 83.54
Depreciation 90.96 90.10 81.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,024.67 1,012.83 814.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 514.26 163.77 422.35
Other Income 77.50 59.17 27.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 591.76 222.94 449.51
Interest 251.92 163.36 143.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 339.84 59.58 306.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 339.84 59.58 306.29
Tax 108.38 27.71 85.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.46 31.87 220.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.46 31.87 220.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.70 16.89 -9.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 246.16 48.76 211.41
Equity Share Capital 129.97 129.97 114.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 0.38 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.89 0.38 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 0.38 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.89 0.38 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
