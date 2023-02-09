English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Wilmar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Wilmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,438.05 crore in December 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 14,378.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.16 crore in December 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 211.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.72 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 530.81 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Wilmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,438.0514,150.0314,378.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15,438.0514,150.0314,378.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,346.5812,222.1912,582.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods851.88493.19606.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks517.5686.87-212.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.1481.0883.54
    Depreciation90.9690.1081.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,024.671,012.83814.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax514.26163.77422.35
    Other Income77.5059.1727.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax591.76222.94449.51
    Interest251.92163.36143.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax339.8459.58306.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax339.8459.58306.29
    Tax108.3827.7185.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.4631.87220.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.4631.87220.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.7016.89-9.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates246.1648.76211.41
    Equity Share Capital129.97129.97114.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.381.85
    Diluted EPS1.890.381.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.381.85
    Diluted EPS1.890.381.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited