App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 26% at Rs 213 cr

Total income of the company increased to Rs 2,889.74 crore during April-June 2019, from Rs 694.98 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Transmission on August 8 reported 26 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.42 crore for the June quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 169.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 2,889.74 crore during April-June 2019, from Rs 694.98 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Close

Commenting on the results Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said, "Adani Transmission has continued to grow stronger, reaching ambitious strategic goals with incredible opportunities that lie ahead of it".

related news

The company has delivered strong operational and financial performance in June quarter, Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission said

"Our Mumbai distribution business, acquired last year, is performing well, with operational EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ) up 21 percent y-o-y (year on year). With the company's pan-India footprint, Adani Transmission continues to capitalise on attractive growth opportunities in the T&D (transmission and distribution) sector to create superior shareholder value," he said.

Adani Transmission is the transmission business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. It is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of around 14,217 circuit kilometers, out of which 11,348 circuit kilometers is operational. This includes 2,869 circuit kilometers in various stages of construction.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Adani Transmission #Business #earnings #India #Market news #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.