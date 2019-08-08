Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 26% at Rs 213 cr

Adani Transmission on August 8 reported 26 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.42 crore for the June quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 169.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 2,889.74 crore during April-June 2019, from Rs 694.98 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said, "Adani Transmission has continued to grow stronger, reaching ambitious strategic goals with incredible opportunities that lie ahead of it".

The company has delivered strong operational and financial performance in June quarter, Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission said

"Our Mumbai distribution business, acquired last year, is performing well, with operational EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ) up 21 percent y-o-y (year on year). With the company's pan-India footprint, Adani Transmission continues to capitalise on attractive growth opportunities in the T&D (transmission and distribution) sector to create superior shareholder value," he said.